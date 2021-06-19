Brokerages Anticipate Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Nuance Communications also reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

NUAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,383,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,724.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

