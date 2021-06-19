Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 59,921 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTLR opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

