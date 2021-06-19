Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Post $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.73. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.81. 281,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.79. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

