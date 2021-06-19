Brokerages Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.17 Million

Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report sales of $190.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.51 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Chegg posted sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $797.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

CHGG stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,479. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -153.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

