Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 2,252,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,698. The company has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

