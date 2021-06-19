Brokerages Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.76). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

