Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $197.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $788.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $799.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $808.73 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. 3,862,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,943. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

