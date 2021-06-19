Brokerages Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.82 million, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 16.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

