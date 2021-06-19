Brokerages Set American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) PT at $119.50

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $141.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $14.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

