Brokerages Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT at $12.88

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 609,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 440,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 430,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.24. 836,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,613. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $221.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

