Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) PT at $166.41

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.41.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. 1,031,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,002. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

