Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target at $40.40

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several brokerages have commented on KRUS. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

