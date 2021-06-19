Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Price Target at $10.49

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $12.57. 23,417,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,819,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.