Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Target Price at $33.38

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUN stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. 470,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.