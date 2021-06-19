Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Target Price at $153.25

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.25.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE TRV opened at $144.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.59. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

