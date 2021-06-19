Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) Insider Stephen White Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) insider Stephen White acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £134,000 ($175,071.86).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,375 ($17.96).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

