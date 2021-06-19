Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.840-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Bruker also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.84-1.89 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.