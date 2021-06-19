Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

