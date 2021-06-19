Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $86,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,212,056. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $130.47 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

