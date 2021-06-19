CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CAI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47. CAI International has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CAI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CAI International by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CAI International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

