CAI International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 12,647 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10,266% compared to the average daily volume of 122 put options.
Shares of CAI stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CAI International has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $56.13.
CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CAI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CAI International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CAI International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CAI International by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAI. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
About CAI International
CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
