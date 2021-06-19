CAI International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 12,647 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10,266% compared to the average daily volume of 122 put options.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CAI International has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CAI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CAI International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CAI International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CAI International by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAI. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

