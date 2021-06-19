Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS CRNCY remained flat at $$4.92 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

