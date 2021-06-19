Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 278,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHY opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

