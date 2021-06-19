Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.90. 8,402,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,269% from the average session volume of 613,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$637.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$103.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

