Callaway Golf Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

