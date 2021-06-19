Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Down 3.5%

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 94.60 ($1.24). Approximately 245,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 206,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

About Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX)

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

