Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $114.73.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.