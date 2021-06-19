Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $210,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 17,730.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

