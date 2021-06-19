Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 36,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.