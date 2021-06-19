Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $4,331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $3,300,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $84.40 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.30 and a beta of 2.43.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $141,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,307,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,922 shares of company stock worth $10,111,006. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

