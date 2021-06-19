Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,518 Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPVM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000.

BATS SPVM opened at $47.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06.

