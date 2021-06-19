Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 64,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 3.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

