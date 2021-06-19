Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

