Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.44.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.43. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.