Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.44.
Shares of CPB opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.43. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.