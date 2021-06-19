Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CANF. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

