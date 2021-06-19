Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 903,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 691,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Cango in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

CANG stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

