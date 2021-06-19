Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.87 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.