Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.01. 584,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89. Cardtronics has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

