Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
In other news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.01. 584,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89. Cardtronics has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.