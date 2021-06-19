Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

