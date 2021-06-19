Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $586,457,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $120,790,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,412,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total value of $13,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $346,262,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $294.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.90. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

