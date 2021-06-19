Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 457.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 141,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 116,349 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10,803.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44.

