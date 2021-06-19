Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.68 and a beta of 1.73. Appian Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.