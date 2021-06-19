Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Lifted to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWQXF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

