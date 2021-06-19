Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.