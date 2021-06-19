Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 20,344 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,344 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $109.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

