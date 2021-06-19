Celo Price Reaches $2.44 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Celo has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00006793 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $598.55 million and approximately $41.85 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00136257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00184313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00874655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.18 or 1.00012116 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

