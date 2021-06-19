Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 9,630,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 11,414,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,052,353. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.