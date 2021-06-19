Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 billion-124 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.35 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-5.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

