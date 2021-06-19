Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.23. Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-5.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.91.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE CNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.