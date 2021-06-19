Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 billion-124 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.35 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-5.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.56. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.